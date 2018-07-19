Letters to the Editor for Friday, July 20, 2018

Spare the air, ban fireworks
I love to watch fireworks. I am like a kid in a candy store when I seem them. I think they are symbols of our patriotism and reminiscent of the origin of our national anthem. However, the serious effect on air pollution, not to mention the danger of fire, makes it impractical to use fireworks on a personal level.
When I lived in the Ranchos it was a scary night when a field adjacent to my home was set ablaze by people using firecrackers. Our fire personnel use taxpayer money chasing down illegal fireworks or legal fireworks used irresponsibly. Air pollution caused by fireworks is a sad verifiable fact. We need not be denied the enjoyment of fireworks on the Independence Day; we can see more spectacular fireworks at organized events. I believe community safety is more important that private enjoyment.
And while we are at it, let’s also ban leaf blowers. There is not a day goes by as I drive around Fresno that I don’t have to stop while a gardener blows leaves and dirt into the street and all over my car. One day on W. Shaw Avenue near Forkner Avenue a gardener blew so much debris into the street all lanes of traffic both east and west bound were blinded by the blowing debris. If they are not polluting the air, why do they wear a mask? I have even seen one gardener blowing the leaves and grass into the street and then down into the storm drain. Our air quality is vital to our health and our community, let’s protect it! There is a clever alternative, they are called brooms, and they do still make them you know!
Susan Disney, Fresno
NAMI an oasis of help for mentaly ill
July 9 when I opened up The Fresno Bee I read the heart wrenching story about Michael Garcia, 20, homeless and addicted to drugs. Michelle, Michael’s mother, was courageous and at the same time so desperately fearful. I understand that place.
Praying for God’s guidance lead me to NAMI, a grass-roots mental health organization. There, individuals listened, asked pertinent questions and gave me a language to speak with the professionals (police, medical and social workers etc.) that proved to be invaluable. I attended a Christian family support group, NAMI’s monthly support group meetings, and signed up to receive the free Family to Family course they offer. I connected with the most loving, understanding and compassionate people for the mentally ill on this Earth!
Today our family is experiencing the incredible miracle of recovery with our loved one. My message is there is hope and you are not alone. May all those relating to this story know NAMI is a wealth of information. NAMI is an advocacy group for our loved ones suffering from mental illness. I appeal to those who have benefited from this organization to support them in whatever ways you can.
Charlida Kemble, Fresno
Miscarriage of justice
I want to commend Fresno Bee journalist Pablo Lopez for his June 13 article about the framing of Douglas Stankewitz (“Prosecutor Misconduct? Tainted and Missing Evidence? Death Row inmate wants his freedom”). I served as paralegal on the Stankewitz appeal in 2000-2002. Had our office then had the evidence withheld or misplaced by the prosecutor’s office during the first Stankewitz tria – evidence showing that the weapon that killed Ms. Graybeal was a .25, not a .22 – and had we been able to present that evidence (and the fact of the prosecutor’s deliberate withholding of evidence) along with the confession of the “eyewitness” who later admitted to us that he had never seen Mr. Stankewitz holding a gun, then we would not be seeing these 2018 proceedings.
It is a stain on the prosecutor’s office and a vile miscarriage of justice. The evidence against Mr. Stankewitz has dried up like a pizza left 40 years in the freezer. The real killer was not brought to justice – and nothing can give Mr. Stankewitz back his 40 years on death row – but hopefully the court will give him his freedom.
Martha Ture, Fairfax
What NY race means for California
The victory of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez against incumbent Joseph Crowley can be seen as a glimpse of how the California 2018 Senate race between Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Kevin de León will end. Ocasio-Cortez’s victory stunned many people especially the Democratic establishment since Rep. Crowley has been elected to the House since 1999 and was rumored to succeed Nancy Pelosi.
Ocasio-Cortez’s victory shows that millennials of color want change and are tired of these elected officials breaking their promises and only helping out other wealthy elites. Her victory shows that millennials of color have the voting power and are the future in creating change. Her victory shows what will happen in the California Senate election because de León is the younger progressive candidate running against Feinstein, who is a moderate and part of the establishment.
Many have argued that she should not seek re-election due to her age, her less progressive views and policies. Many have argued that she will win re-election since she is an incumbent. However, Ocasio-Cortez’s victory shows that de León will win because of the young diverse voters in California that will be showing up on Nov. 6.
Jonathan Martins Coelho, Tulare
Comments