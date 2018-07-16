Letters to the Editor for July 15, 2018

What happened to the ‘real’ Republicans?
Seen a “real” Republican lately? No, they didn’t disappear and if you’re looking, yes, they’re still older and whiter and probably male. But they’ve changed since the “bedrock conservative principles” they used to be willing to shut down the government over.
Republicans used to hate Nazis and commies (esp. Russians, Chinese, and North Koreans) – but not any more! Now they’re “fine people.” The real enemy is Canada – who knew?
Republicans used to be Free Traders relying on capitalism to sort itself out – but not any more! Tariffs are flying and everyone gets hurt. Bad time to invest in that soybean farm in Iowa.
Republicans used to be deficit hawks, adamant that any new spending had to be deficit-neutral – but not any more! Less revenue (tax cut) plus more spending (current budget) is Bush 43 déjà vu.
Republicans now embrace an immigration policy of taking kids away from their parents and placing them in kennel cages. Of course, this is an easy call for the GOP base when the kids are brown, not white. Who voted for this “family values” mess?
God help me, I almost miss “real” Republicans whose meek silence is approval of everything they used to oppose.
Gary Sellers, Fresno
Alberto Nieto will be missed
Alberto Nieto, whose death was reported in The Bee on July 8, lived a life to emulate. Both Alberto and Richard Nieto were two brothers who helped Hispanics in the “Campesino” struggle for justice. Alberto’s thoughtful credibility in the eyes of power brokers, movers and shakers and politicians was sorely needed to ensure respect in the broader Fresno and national theatre.
It is a sad departure of a person well liked and respected for his sincerity, integrity, and wisdom. I admired both of the brothers for their willingness in not allowing their successes to stifle concern for justice and make life better for others, especially, “los de abajo,” (those at the bottom), the campesino, and the poor in our society.
Jess Sanchez Barroso, Fresno
Trump’s instincts not enough
Is anyone surprised that when children were separated from their parents, President Trump’s people had no plan for matching them back up later? I’m pretty sure that people leaving their minks at the Mar-a-Lago coat check are certain they will get them back at the end of the evening. This is the minimum level of bureaucratic competency we should expect. The problem is Trump’s people are ideology rich and competency poor.
Is anyone surprised that when President Trump declared June 13 that there was “no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea” that it was not only obviously untrue, but there was no agreed-upon plan to achieve it. This is the minimum level of presidential competency we should expect. The problem is Trump believes his instincts and personal charm (try not to laugh) can make up for the hard work of real diplomacy and negotiation.
Is anyone surprised that on July 16, President Trump will meet alone, one-on-one with Vladimir Putin? What could be said that Trump cannot trust any of his own people to hear?
Don Smith, Fresno
We’re not entitled to someone else’s fortune
The same day that a writer complains of capitalistic greed, there is an article on page 3A of The Bee with the headline, “State takes in billions from taxing wealthy. Should the rest of us pay more?” It suggests that taxing the rest of us would put California’s budget on a more stable footing. But to the point, where does anyone get the feeling of entitlement to another’s wealth?
During the late ’40s and early ’50s, a group of us at Reedley College heard that Libby’s in Selma was hiring, so we took off like a herd of turtles an headed to Selma in hopes of landing a job. I became a “can catcher.” My coffee drinking friends, a generation younger than me, had a good laugh at that.
But with a job we could put gasoline in our cars in full dollar amounts instead of fractions. I never heard anyone complain that the owners were getting rich from our efforts. So what!
To those who feel entitled to what someone else has earned, won or inherited, I say “get a life!” You’ve got nothing coming. You do, however, have the opportunity to work, earn, inherit or marry into a fortune of your own.
Ted Messerlian, Fresno
