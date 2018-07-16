Letters to the Editor for July 10, 2018

Put fireworks away, clear the air
Couldn’t agree more with Marek Warszawski’s column ( June 29) and his idea that all fireworks should be banned in Fresno primarily because of air concerns and safety concerns. We spend billions to keep the air clean and then once a year purposely pollute the air at the worst time of the year. I liked his thoughts on finding different ways to fund the nonprofits. We don’t hardly let anyone smoke in public so I am not forced to breathe tobacco smoke, but once a year we are all forced to breathe fireworks smoke. Will any politician have the guts to take up this issue?
Glenn Ninemire, Fresno
You could lose your kids, too
You are walking down a street in (insert country) in the evening with your kids. A couple of people start to follow you. You feel threatened, scared for your and your kids’ safety. You see a hotel and dunk into it seeking safety (asylum). The owner does not like foreigners and calls the police on you, he doesn’t care that maybe you are running for you life and the life of your kids. The police come and arrest you for trespassing, a misdemeanor. And because you are being arrested, your kids are separated from you. After weeks apart, not knowing where your kids are, you are convicted on the misdemeanor trespassing charge and will be deported. You are taken to the airport and you ask “Where are my kids, I want to take my kids back with me, please, where are my kids?” They don’t know, don’t care. You are deported back to America without your kids. Nothing you can do.
This is our America now. The majority of the people that are losing their kids have come here seeking asylum which is not against the law. They are losing their kids, think about that. Could this happen to you?
Daniel Houts, Fresno
Let Nunes continue his quest
Andrew Janz, Do you believe in life, liberty, justice and the Constitution? Are you an American citizen and proud of it? Do you believe in equal rights under the law? If you answer “YES” to these questions, why not let Devin Nunes continue his quest to clean up the American bureaucracy? Step down and let him do his job unencumbered with the re-election process. You will be a loser either way! Be proud to do what is right and give back to America the rule of law and not the rule of partisanship. Step down with your head held high.
Bill Stevens, Fresno
Newsom’s policies created SF’s problems
CBS San Francisco reported that a major medical convention was canceled due to the conditions in their city. The convention was expected to bring $40 million to the community. The attendees determined that San Francisco is too dangerous.
The conditions in San Francisco are a result of the policies that were set in motion several years ago. These conditions are being promoted today by those that have little understanding of unintended consequences. Open borders and reduced law enforcement are serious subjects.
Those who would promote “open borders” and “remove ICE” should study the situation in San Francisco. School children can obtain an “app” that warns them as to where feces and needles can be located on their way to school. One of the potential medical attendees stated, “you can smell the problem.” Consequently, a beautiful City by the Bay is wallowing in filth and crime. Gavin Newsom should be required to go back to San Francisco and clean up what his policies started.
Thomas Williams, Fresno
