Letters to the editor for Thursday, July 5

According to the information “we the people” have, we are paying $700+ per day per child “to house & care for these children.” The government can’t even keep proper information on them so they can be reunited with their parents? This is absolutely appalling! If we did our jobs in this fashion we would be fired and rightly so. How difficult is it to issue wrist bands or proper paperwork so information can be matched up and children returned to their parents? Trump says he only wants “their best” here. That is not American! Congress needs to get immigration reform passed and stop this nightmare. In case they forgot, they were elected by us and we need them to represent us and do their job!
Dolores O’Bar, Fresno
Democracy is messy, and that’s OK
Yes, I stand for the national anthem. Yes, I also support those who do not stand. And, I am a patriot. I have stood in the American cemetery in Normandy, France. I wept at the graves of soldiers who gave their all. I am certain their last thoughts were not of how patriotic they were. Rather, their final thoughts were of those they loved, and they hoped their final contribution would bring a better future for those who would live on after them. There are people among us who think they would prefer a uniformity of our society. That we should “sit up” when government officials speak. That we should cheer when the most powerful political officials wrap their arms around the flag. A strong democracy does not look so compliant and conforming. Democratic action has always appeared messy compared to absolute forms of governance. Democracies are dynamic, not static. As the needs and desires of people shift and evolve, those in government must listen and respond. Discussion and discord are a necessary part of government by the people. . We are better people because of those who reminded us that the values expressed in our constitution were not realized for everyone.
Judy Schorling, Fresno
Seeing ‘trickery’ on both sides
I just read the Victor Davis Hanson and Ruben Navarrette Jr. editorials (June 24) and was struck by the difference in their approach to their subject. Mr. Hanson, unlike Mr. Navarrette or the late Charles Krauthammer, will never be editorially top tier, as he can’t or will not consider the “trickery” of both sides.
Rod Palmer, Visalia
Climate change the real deal
President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate change accords – an international agreement to curb greenhouse gas emission. This decision must be challenged. If the evidence on climate change followed one line of inquiry, I too might be skeptical. There is, however, a convergence of evidence following many lines of inquiry – corals, polar ice caps, carbon dioxide increases, tree rings, increased rate of temperature and more.
Bipartisan conversations are a crucial step toward any significant climate legislation. I’m happy to point out that the Climate Solutions Caucus in Congress is made up of 41 Democrats and 41 Republicans who are exploring this most important issue. Please call your member of Congress and ask him to consider joining this caucus. We can’t afford to ignore the evidence.
Patricia Reeves, Fresno
