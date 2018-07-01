Letters to the editor for July 1, 2018

Defending America by voting
Trump says America’s free press is the enemy of the people. He praises murderous dictators like Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Duarte. He tries to delegitimize our intelligence and law enforcement agencies. He says he wishes Americans would stand at attention for him like Kim Jong-Un’s people do.
Millions of American soldiers have died in battle to defend our democracy. Trump wants to destroy it, creating a sham democracy like Putin who kills or jails his detractors, shut down the free press, and suspend presidential term limits. Trump would love such power and admires dictators who have it.
The price of democracy is eternal vigilance, and while we may not die on the battlefield, we can do our patriotic duty to make sure our soldiers did not die in vain. Our democracy is under attack from within, and Trump vassals like Devon Nunes are complicit. First, we vote out Trump’s enablers in November to thwart his dangerous, anti-democratic power grab; then we oust Trump in 2020 if he isn’t impeached first. We may not make the ultimately sacrifice for our democracy, but we must defend it with our voices and our votes. It is every Americans’ duty.
Tom Tyner, Clovis
Border separations like WWII
The policy of separating children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border is cruel as it can subject children to unimaginable emotional trauma. A child’s parents are the center of his or her universe, the one constant, the reliable and stable force that keeps the child’s world secure and manageable.
I wonder if it’s too great a stretch to compare what’s happening now with what happened in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s when millions of Jewish children were separated from their parents. We all know the fate that awaited them; let’s hope and pray that history does not repeat itself.
Edythe Corum, Clovis
Sly move to focus on border
What a brilliant move by the Democratic liberals. All attention has switched to this. If Hillary were to hang tomorrow for her crimes, no one would notice. North Korea? What’s that? Muller investigation, what’s that? Hitler concentration camps? Oh yeah. We know what that is. How about all the liberal churches, and all the registered Democratic liberals take them in and pay the bill! The DNC should pay for all the illegal expenses. Why don’t the “immigration lawyers” script for the illegals to say: “I want to go to San Francisco.” If the federal and state “head count” payments were taken away from the schools, there would be school buses to Tijuana tomorrow. What a scam.
Bill Hoffrage, Madera
Nunes not the same as he was
As indicated in your editorial on Rep. Nunes and fake news, he needs to look in a mirror and take blame for his own actions (more like inaction). I have known the reporter he maligns (Lew Griswold) for many years. Contrary to being sneaky and “creeping around” for interviews with Tulareans, this man has always been the epitome of professionalism. His brief and clear reports are fair and inclusive of all views; he never inserts his own.
As for Mr. Nunes, I have also known him a long time. First, when he was a clear-headed young man taking part in a farm youth leadership program. His Washington sojourn has changed him greatly. In his first few terms he visited his district often, listened and discussed issues with everyone. His arrogance began when he ditched his local information officer and went with a Washington insider. This man dishes out hateful statements, providing Mr. Nunes with emotionally charged words that push hot buttons – “extremist, radical, left wing” to name a few.
A friend recounted his visit to the congressman’s Washington office – with a moneyed donor, of course, the only entry ticket. It was their first meeting. Without knowing or respecting a stranger, Nunes launched into a vituperative rant, throwing f-bombs and expletives with abandon. My friend was not impressed.
Mr. Nunes has an opportunity to change. He could help diffuse the angry Washington rhetoric by dumping his mouthpiece. Then he should work to drain the swamp, instead of adding to the scum that has been added in the last several years. He could also remove the lock and peep hole in his Visalia office door and welcome all constituents and all views with open arms.
Shirley Kirkpatrick, Exeter
Comments