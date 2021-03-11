Devin Nunes, David Valadao say relief bill is a ‘slush fund.’ That’s shameful politics

GOP congressmen Devin Nunes of Tulare, left, and David Valadao of Hanford joined their Republican counterparts from California in voting against the COVID relief and economic stimulus measure. Fresno Bee file

In response to House passage of the American Rescue Plan, the big COVID relief and economic stimulus bill, GOP Reps. Devin Nunes and David Valadao left no question about how they view their constituents, many of them among the poorest of Californians.

To Nunes, the Tulare Republican, the $1.9 trillion measure is nothing more than a “slush fund,” he told Fox News. Nevermind that his 22nd District has a 15.2% poverty rate.

Meanwhile, Hanford’s Valadao blasted the bill as a giveaway of federal largesse to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco district, while ignoring the millions that will come to his 21st District to help its poor residents. The 21st District’s poverty rate: 23.4%

“There’s going to be story after story after story about liberal groups and liberal friends, leftists, and socialists being rewarded with other people’s money,” Nunes said.

No, congressman, the real people who will be rewarded are the low-income residents of Visalia, Tulare, Clovis, Fresno and the poor small towns in between who have been hit hardest in the pandemic. The very people you are elected to represent.

Nunes and Valadao joined their California GOP counterparts, including Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, in voting against the act. Of central San Joaquin Valley congressional representatives, only Democrat Jim Costa backed the bill.

“From putting money in pockets, cutting child poverty, and providing financial relief to our cash-strapped communities, this bill sends a message that we will do everything we can to provide for struggling Americans,” Costa said.

Good for him to realize the impact.

Nunes’, Valadao’s poor districts

Of the three congressmen, Valadao’s district has the highest poverty rate. Costa’s 16th District is next, at 23%.

Valadao’s district covers all of Kings County and parts of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties. Per-capita annual income? Just $17,875. That’s less than half the California and national figures. Annual median household income? Only $46,037. That’s just three-fifths of the California total, two-thirds of the national figure.

Simply put, the San Joaquin Valley is a poor part of California. Wages are low, health care is limited and educational attainment lags behind. Congressional representatives have the duty to seek to make things better for their constituents. By their votes on the relief act, Nunes and Valadao decided to play inside-the-Beltway politics of over making a real difference on Main Street.

One Republican who has it figured out is Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. Mayors are close to the problems that the COVID pandemic has created — businesses shuttered or struggling and people out of work or in jobs that are essential but carry the threat of infection.

“Absent this stimulus package, our city would have been facing a $25 million deficit in the coming fiscal year, based on recent revenues,” Dyer said Wednesday. “As a result of this stimulus package, we will now be able to avoid any layoffs or service reductions. Fresno isn’t a rich city, and there will always be challenges, but at least COVID won’t be one of them.”

Fresno is set to receive $177.3 million from the measure. For Fresno County, the total aid amounts to $193.7 million. Tens of millions will also go to Tulare, Madera and Merced counties.

The bill awaiting President Biden’s signature will provide $1,400 payments for most Americans and extend unemployment aid to those out of work. A child tax credit with regular payments to families could cut child poverty in half. There are also measures to expand food aid, provide students with internet access and give rental and mortgage assistance to those facing the threat of housing loss.

Additionally, tens of billions will be spent on coronavirus testing, contact tracing and vaccine development. “The stimulus bill approves additional money to help schools reopen, (and) allow restaurants and businesses to stay afloat,” The Washington Post reported.

Empty sound bites

Nunes’ comments play well to the Fox News audience, but a Pew Research Center poll released Wednesday found 70 percent of Americans supported the relief bill.

The House passed the relief act 220 to 211, with a single Democrat joining all the GOP members in voting no.

Nunes, Valadao, McCarthy and the rest of the California GOP delegation had the chance to vote boldly to assist their districts in the pandemic. They decided to stay political. And for the next two years, the Democrats are going to win that game.