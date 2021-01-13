David Valadao shows courage in impeachment vote, but Nunes and McCarthy should be ashamed

Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, speaks during a hearing in Fresno in 2014. Fresno Bee file

“It’s time to put country over politics.”

That is how Hanford Republican David Valadao summed up his vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday. He was one of only 10 GOP members in the House of Representatives to support impeachment.

Missing from that GOP list? Tulare’s Devin Nunes, Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy and Elk Grove’s Tom McClintock. As they have throughout the four tortuous years of Trump’s presidency, the trio — each representing key parts of the southern San Joaquin Valley and foothills — remained unwavering in backing the president and unmoved by his latest abhorrent act.

History will validate Valadao and vilify the others in the California GOP delegation for their failure to see the obvious and vote accordingly.

Thankfully, Valadao understands right from wrong. He also has courage, something Messrs Nunes, McCarthy and McClintock are lacking in spades. Valadao knew that voting against Trump might bring the ire of the president’s backers and the possibility of a Republican primary challenger in 2022, as foolish as that would be. No matter. Valadao remained clear-eyed on what he had to do.

Valadao on the mark

“President Trump was, without question, a driving force in the catastrophic events that took place on January 6 by encouraging masses of rioters to incite violence on elected officials, staff members, and our representative democracy as a whole.”

Valadao’s statement is in line with the reason for the single article of impeachment, brought by Democratic leaders in the House following the attack on the U.S. Capitol just a week prior.

Trump used highly inflammatory language to rile up the crowd of several thousand, using phrases like “fight much harder” against “bad people” and “you have to show strength” on the day when Congress was set to certify the Electoral College results from the November presidential election.

Following his address, the throng went to the Capitol and stormed in, breaking down doors and windows to gain entry. Representatives and senators were barely able to flee their chambers for secure locations elsewhere. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer trying to hold back the rioters.

Nunes, McCarthy MIA

“Based on the facts before me, I have to go with my gut and vote my conscience,” Valadao said. “I voted to impeach President Trump. His inciting rhetoric was un-American, abhorrent, and absolutely an impeachable offense. It’s time to put country over politics.”

Joining Valadao in backing impeachment was Fresno Democrat Jim Costa. He said Trump “failed to uphold and defend our Constitution, directly violating his oath of office. In America, no person is above the law — not even the president. He must be held accountable for inciting an attack on the Capitol that left five people dead.”

McCarthy? He took the House floor Wednesday and said a fact-finding commission should have been launched instead of impeachment, as if average Americans did not see with their own eyes what President Trump’s rhetoric caused.

McClintock? In his time on the House floor, he likened Trump’s rally speech to any fiery address any member of Congress had given, nothing more.

Nunes? He told Fox’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday that “All presidents make mistakes, but the bottom line is to do a snap impeachment has real consequences.”

“People don’t understand any of this nonsense,” Nunes said.

Nonsense? The president of the United State incited a riot against Congress, a co-equal branch of the federal government. Five people died. That McCarthy, McClintok and Nunes cannot understand how that is an impeachable offense speaks volumes about their fitness for office.

For his part, Valadao showed the independence and bipartisanship The Bee’s Editorial Board recognized when it endorsed him for election last fall. Here is hoping he can influence his GOP colleagues, in California and across the nation, to similar righteousness.