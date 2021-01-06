Valley lawmakers, it’s time to demand that Trump concede the presidential election

Fresno Democrat Rep. Jim Costa climbs over a row of seats, above, as Colorado Rep. Jason Crow below does the same to get out of House chambers Wednesday during the mob attack on Congress.

It is shocking, sad, and exceedingly troubling to witness the angry mob supporting President Trump storm the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Men broke out windows to the stately building. Others got into the halls and to the very doors of the House and Senate chambers, some carrying guns.

The president is to blame for the rioting, which some news outlets called an insurrection. In the days before Congress was to certify the Electoral College’s presidential election result, Trump called on supporters to rally on his behalf in the capital.

Opinion

The only solution to ending such repulsive behavior is clear: Trump must immediately concede the presidential election to Joe Biden.

He must admit, once and for all, that he lost. The time is now.

Central San Joaquin Valley lawmakers — Reps. Jim Costa, Devin Nunes, David Valadao and Kevin McCarthy — must pressure him to do just that.

And they must do it immediately. Put that demand on the official letterhead of your offices and send it to the president. The longer this lingers, the more there are chances for Trump supporters to riot elsewhere in America.

Costa is the lone Democrat of that group, and he will likely have no problem making that demand. If McCarthy, as House minority leader, and Nunes, as ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, truly are the patriots they claim to be, the time has come to tell Trump he must go.

The Republicans in Congress, and indeed across the nation, must also come to grips with the truth that Biden won the election fairly. That has been verified ad infinitum by secretaries of state, election officials and judges in courts across the nation.

Contrary to the plethora of false claims made by Trump since the November election, nothing has been stolen. American democracy worked. Individual secretaries of states, like Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger, have been heroic in facing down outrageous demands by Trump and his backers in Congress to overturn election results.

The time is now: The Trump presidency must end.