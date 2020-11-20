Fresno’s Jim Costa can help farmers by getting Ag Committee chairman post in the House

Rep. Jim Costa talks about his farming roots where he grew up southwest of Kearney Park. Fresno Bee file

In the immediate aftermath of the Nov. 3 election came a press release that contained important news but was overshadowed by the attention on vote results.

Fresno’s congressman, Jim Costa, who had just been re-elected to the 16th District, announced he would seek the chairmanship of the House Agriculture Committee.

For Costa, who has been a member of Congress since 2005, it represented a bold move for one of the key committees in the House.

The Agriculture Committee helps craft the mammoth Farm Bill, the main policy tool for agriculture and nutrition programs. In 2018 the bill funded $867 billion worth of programs. The committee also oversees forestry, water conservation and other ag-related fields.

Only one Californian has ever chaired the committee — Rep. John Bidwell, from 1865-67, the immediate aftermath of the Civil War.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

California today is the nation’s top farm state, and Fresno County is the top ag county in the U.S. For those reasons alone, it would be fitting that Costa should get the next chairmanship of the Agriculture Committee.

However, Costa is well deserving on the basis of his background and experience, both in farming and in helping those needing assistance.

Why Costa

As the Democrat representing parts of Fresno and Madera counties and all of Merced County in Congress, Costa brings a wealth of experience to his candidacy.

He was raised on a dairy near Fresno’s Kearney Park and is a third-generation farmer. He has worked with San Joaquin Valley growers throughout his term on initiatives ranging from to improving water supply to helping cushion market downturns.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Costa also understands the plight of people living in poverty. The 16th District has one of the nation’s highest rates of food assistance — 24% of residents receive food help. The Agriculture Committee has oversight of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Politically, Costa is a moderate Democrat who takes pride in working with Republicans on legislation. Such bipartisanship is critically needed in the current polarized atmosphere of Congress.

Farm support

Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, said his board supports Costa’s chairmanship campaign.

“He has traveled the nation, and has a true understanding not just of California agriculture, but the nation’s agriculture,” Jacobsen said.

Costa’s willingness to be bipartisan is critical for the committee, which has a tradition of members working together.

“He has worked across the aisle (with Republicans) for a number of years, and will be a phenomenal leader, the glue in this tumultuous time in the nation,” Jacobsen said.

More than 70 agricultural groups are backing Costa for the post, including the California Farm Bureau, California Fresh Fruit Association, Almond Alliance of California and California Citrus Mutual.

Caucus to decide

The House’s Democratic caucus will gather in the coming weeks to determine committee leaders. Another member of the Agriculture Committee is making a run for the chairmanship — Democrat David Scott of Georgia. He entered the House two years before Costa.

Each of them chairs subcommittees: Costa on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture, and Scott on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit.

No one from Georgia has ever chaired the Agriculture Committee. But then again, no place in that state produces 350 different crops, as does the San Joaquin Valley.

Costa has a superb background for the post and the focus and energy to do the job. His colleagues would do well to make him the next chairman of the Agriculture Committee.