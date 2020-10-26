Vote yes on Proposition 18 to encourage young Californians to become lifelong voters

Fresno County Elections worker Kayla Lee sanitizes a voter’s booth after a person voted at the Fresno County Elections Office, Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020. Fresno Bee file

Passage of Proposition 18 will allow 17-year-olds to vote in primary and special elections, provided they will be 18 at the time of the general election.

At least 18 other states already have passed similar measures, and it’s past time California did as well.

As first-time voters, young people should have the opportunity to participate in the entire election cycle. Otherwise, we’re sending a message that primary elections don’t really matter, and it’s OK to just show up for the main event.

Unfortunately, that attitude is all too prevalent; voter participation in primaries is notoriously low. This year, only 47% of California’s registered voters and 38% of all eligible voters cast ballots in the primary — and that was considered a good turnout.

Allowing 17-year-olds to vote elevates the importance of the primary, and hopefully will lead to a lifelong habit of voting in every election.

Besides, there are no rational arguments against this.

A ballot rebuttal signed by Jon Coupal of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, among others, argues that 17-year-olds lack real world experience.

“Most have not had to work to support themselves, nor make their own way to pay for taxes, rent, food, etc.”

Based on that argument, it appears Coupal and company would just as soon turn back the clock and raise the voting age to 21.

Opponents also claim that 17-year-olds will be unduly influenced by their teachers, especially when it comes to voting on school bonds.

Not only is this a cynical ploy to attempt to defeat school bonds, it’s also an insult to the intellectual capabilities of young people.

Young voters have the most at stake in elections — after all, they’ll be living with the consequences far into the future — and we need to do everything we can to encourage their participation from the start.

The Fresno Bee Editorial Board urges a yes vote on Proposition 18.