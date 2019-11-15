San Joaquin Valley farmers’ new BFF? A liberal politician from San Francisco

California Governor Gavin Newsom meets with the Fresno Bee’s editorial board Friday, Nov 8, 2019 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

A year ago, Democrat Gavin Newsom swept into the governor’s office, capturing 62 percent of the vote in the November 2018 election. Farming interests in the San Joaquin Valley wondered what level of support Newsom might show for their industry.

Now, a year later, the answer is that Newsom has demonstrated strong backing for agriculture in the Valley — a surprise considering Newsom’s political history as a liberal from San Francisco, not the most farm-friendly part of the state.

Opinion

To gauge Newsom’s interest in farming, The Bee’s Editorial Board recently asked him what role agriculture would play in California’s future. He was unequivocal in his answer:

“It will have a profound role. It is a point of pride. You think of California and you think of three things — breadbasket to the world, Hollywood and innovation. It is a three-legged stool. Agriculture is what makes California special — it is central of California’s fate and future.”

Working on water

To back up that vision, Newsom pointed to efforts he has undertaken in his first year to recalibrate the statewide debate over water, the lifeblood of farming. Those efforts have been significant, and have gotten the attention of Valley agriculture leaders:

▪ Newsom appointed a new chairman of the state Water Resources Control Board in order to, in his words, “reset the conversation” about water.

▪ He pushed farming interests, irrigation districts and environmentalists to work out voluntary agreements for use of water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The goal was to help fish in the Delta survive while giving south-of-Delta farmers a more consistent supply.

▪ Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 1, authored by state Senate President Toni Atkins of San Diego. It would have maintained decade-old scientific findings for water deliveries from the Delta, something farmers had long contended was unfair because the biological opinions underpinning the rules were so outdated.

“She (Atkins) was not looking forward to something so important to her being vetoed by a first-year governor,” Newsom noted. “I did so to continue the conversations between agriculture and the disparate communities.”

Indeed, Newsom came under significant criticism by environmentalists after his veto.

Key appointment

Another Newsom decision hailed by Valley farmers was the appointment of Bill Lyons to be the governor’s liaison to agriculture. Lyons runs a cattle and diversified farming operation near Modesto and has the respect of Valley growers for his straightforward approach to solving problems.

Lyons is a former state Food and Agriculture Department secretary, and his appointment as liaison shows that Newsom wants better communication with farmers.

Also significant is the amount of attention Newsom has paid to the Valley in just his first year. One ag leader who has worked with governors dating back to Democrat Gray Davis (1999-2003) said Newsom has shown impressive interest in issues affecting San Joaquin Valley farmers.

That interest may have personal roots for Newsom, who is an owner-partner in a Napa winery.

Farmers must speak up

One thing Valley farmers must capitalize on in the coming year is working with Newsom. It is clear there will not be a Republican governor of California anytime soon. There has not been a statewide GOP officeholder since 2006, and Democrats have supermajorities in the both houses of the Legislature.

Newsom is smart to recognize the importance of the Valley’s farming sector. In 2018, Fresno County farmers produced a record $7.9 billion in crops and commodities, making it the top producing county in the nation. Kern County was second, at $7.4 billion, while Tulare County was third at $7.2 billion. Farms and ranches purchase goods and services from area businesses and employ thousands of people, extending that economic impact.

The governor’s leadership will be needed even more in 2020. The Trump administration’s trade war with China will likely lead to more markets becoming closed to California farm products, or at the least, make them more expensive for Chinese buyers. Another drought is always around the corner. And the supply of farm laborers has been thrown into turmoil with Trump’s border crackdown.

Gov. Newsom gets good marks for year one. May he set the bar high again in the coming year.