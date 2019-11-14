Editorials

‘PG&E no longer exists. It will be completely transformed.’ Six quotes from Gov. Newsom

By The Fresno Bee Editorial Board

Gov. Gavin Newsom met with The Bee’s Editorial Board last week and covered a range of issues in the 90-minute session. Here are key quotes from six of the topics:

On Pacific Gas and Electric’s bankruptcy: “PG&E has to come out of bankruptcy, but it will not approximate what it is today. PG&E no longer exists. It will be completely transformed. There will be a new board, managers, directors. This will be made real to people in the next few years.”

On operating the high-speed rail segment in the San Joaquin Valley: “Let us do something demonstrable, real, transformative to this part of the state and do justice to our promise to the taxpayers.”

On the future of farming in California: “You think of California and you think of three things — breadbasket to the world, Hollywood and innovation. It is a three-legged stool. Agriculture is what makes California special — it is central of California’s fate and future.”

On his personal review of parole cases: “This is personal to me — I spend 10 or more hours every week. It’s people’s freedoms, life and death in some respects. We know a sentence of freedom is a sentence of death, as some have no capacity for life outside prison. It is such a glaring gap in the system. We are looking at step-down facilities. I would like to see, in my lifetime, a shutdown of a state prison, but you cannot do it without the support of the union, staff, the community — it requires an alternative that meets everyone’s desires.”

On reforming the California Environmental Quality Act: “I have been on the receiving end of abuses by CEQA. I have literally been threatened by CEQA. I have seen abuses for non-environmental reasons. I have been made very familiar with it. I support CEQA; I don’t like abuse, bullies and threats.”

On the San Joaquin Valley’s historic problem of poverty: “As a Democrat, I am a little offended that my party has not addressed issues in this part of the state. There is systemic poverty and under-investment. We have to own up to that.”

