Some say The Bee has a political agenda. We’re pursuing the truth, like we always have

“Why is The Bee so liberal?”
I get asked that question often when I’m out in the community. Fresno tends to be more “red” than the rest of California, so it’s natural that I’m asked this. People innately want their ideology confirmed through journalism and react negatively when they read something that doesn’t line up with their beliefs.
But here are some other questions I often hear, and this may blow your mind:
“Why is The Bee so conservative?
“Why does The Bee seem to be in line with local power brokers and the status quo?”
This all-over-the-map response makes me smile, because The Bee is and always has been an equal-opportunity pursuer of stories. It is the job of every journalist in our newsroom to shine a light on Fresno and the region. We tackle all news tips with vigor. It is not a political process. And when we make mistakes, we correct them.
Sometimes the facts don’t check out. When that happens, the story idea takes a hike, too.
It’s our job to ask questions. Those questions can be tough and sources aren’t always happy that we asked. Every day, this results in deep content that fulfills our role to illuminate and explain.
For example:
▪ A city audit raised questions about missing records and questionable spending by a nonprofit that operates a sports complex in east-central Fresno. The principals behind the complex are a well-known local developer and a new Democratic congressman.
▪ Fresno County was sued by a group representing Latino residents who believe housing plans and land-use rules have not been used properly, with the result being racial discrimination.
▪ Automation of jobs through the use of robots could occur more in the Valley than elsewhere in California. That would mean fewer jobs for local workers.
▪ A Fresno Superior Court judge shamed a prospective juror when the juror told him she could not serve because she was a stay-at-home mother with young children. The judge then retired.
My purpose in highlighting this coverage is to remind readers that The Bee’s mission is to serve the central San Joaquin Valley by reporting news fairly and accurately and offering opinions that advocate for the region and enhance it. It is not a “liberal” or “conservative” issue. It is about local matters that affect us all in profound ways. I am proud of the work our reporters and editors do every day to uphold that mission.
It’s no secret that news organizations nationwide face daunting challenges. It is popular in some circles to use terms like “failing” when describing the press, especially newspaper companies. Yet more people read Fresno Bee stories today than ever at the height of print circulation.
Thanks to our digital platform, www.fresnobee.com, we can bring news coverage to readers as fast as we can type and edit. Also thanks to the online reach, our coverage can be read by anyone, anywhere. We saw that last year with our coverage of the race for Congress pitting Rep. Devin Nunes against challenger Andrew Janz. The race became a national story that also generated keen local interest.
Our democracy depends on well-informed citizens. I believe The Bee is essential to our readers getting the information they need to make wise decisions. We cover stories other outlets won’t attempt to report.
I recently wrote about a special emphasis we have in our newsroom this year to become more transparent in what we do. Sometimes that involves explaining how and why we report our stories. Sometimes that entails me sharing my view of why we are important to daily life in the central San Joaquin Valley, as I am doing here.
If you have a question or comment, I’d love to hear from you. Email me at jkieta@fresnobee.com or give me a call at 559-441-6307.
