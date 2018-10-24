It is not too much to ask that candidates for Congress live where they seek office

When voters cast their ballots in less than two weeks, they will be picking candidates who share their values and offer ideas for solving the big issues facing the central San Joaquin Valley. It goes without saying that voters assume their chosen candidates live where they live.

So it was more than disappointing to learn that a second Valley candidate in this fall election season had to admit that her primary residence was not in Fresno, but elsewhere.

As reported this week by Bee staff writer Rory Appleton, congressional candidate Elizabeth Heng claimed a condominium in Washington, D.C. as her primary residence while living and campaigning in Fresno for the 16th District seat. Heng, a Republican, is campaigning against longtime Democratic incumbent Jim Costa.

As Appleton reported, Heng claimed a tax credit while she rented out the D.C. property — a credit meant for permanent residents. And she improperly registered to vote in California.

When asked about the property documents showing the residency status, Heng would only say she grew up in Fresno area and lives and votes here now.

A copy of Elizabeth Heng’s Washington D.C. property records, taken before Oct. 16. They have since been updated to show Heng no longer claims a homestead exemption.

The irony is that Heng is indeed a daughter of the Valley. She grew up in the Sunnyside area and graduated as valedictorian from Sunnyside High School. Her parents still operate the Asian market in southeast Fresno that she used to play in when she was a girl.





Siv Khoeu, left, is excited by the congressional run by her daughter, Elizabeth Heng, center. Khoeu and Heng’s father Hua Heng run the Rasmey Market, where Elizabeth worked as a child. JOHN WALKER Fresno Bee file

Before deciding to challenge Costa, Heng worked for about six years as a congressional staffer, including the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She had enough time to gain a firm understanding of the rules regarding residency.

A few weeks ago Heng filed a corrected property tax bill with the District of Columbia. She now has to pay $1,500 in back taxes — roughly the total of two years of tax credits she had received plus interest and late fees.

A copy of Elizabeth Heng’s California voter registration form.

Democrat TJ Cox had to answer questions earlier this fall when Appleton reported how Cox was claiming a Maryland home as his primary residence, despite the fact he was living and campaigning for the 21st District against incumbent Republican David Valadao. Cox had purchased the home for his wife and children to live in while she attended medical school. Cox admitted to the mistake when Appleton inquired and said the records had been corrected.

Serious issues face the Valley’s congressional representatives. Farmers must deal with ongoing shortages of water; poverty and ill health afflict many; the economy sorely needs diversifying so better-paying jobs can be created.

Candidates need to address these problems, not where they live. But if they cannot rightly list their primary home, they come under suspicion for how well they might handle the real matters of consequence.