Concerned about Fresno’s north-south divide? Join us Saturday for a community conversation

In a meeting at The Bee in early October, people participating in a dialogue between residents living north and south of Shaw Avenue in Fresno marked their neighborhood on a map of Fresno. The Fresno Bee is convening a dialogue about Fresno’s north-south divide with residents who live north and south of Shaw Avenue, the city’s historical dividing line. The dialogue is part of The Bee’s transparency work with Arizona State University’s New Co/Lab and a partnership with Spaceship Media. Brianna Calix bcalix@fresnobee.com