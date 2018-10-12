For state Senate Districts 8 and 14, Borgeas and Vidak are The Bee’s recommendations

The Friant-Kern Canal in the San Joaquin Valley is sinking as parts of the San Joaquin Valley floor collapse because of subsidence, the result of excessive groundwater pumping during the drought. Bridges in this area of the canal, near Terra Bella, used to be 12 feet above the water’s surface. Now it’s one foot. Proposition 3 on the November ballot would pay for repairs, says Jason Phillips of the Friant Water Authority. CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file