Border-detention policy breaking up families is an outrage, and needs to end now

Christopher Baker, 3, holds a sign that reads “Which baby deserves to sleep in a cage?” as he attends a Poor People’s Campaign rally with his mother, Katie Baker, behind sign, Monday, June 18, 2018, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. U.S. President Donald Trump defended his administration’s border-protection policies Monday in the face of rising national outrage over the forced separation of migrant children from their parents. Ted S. Warren AP