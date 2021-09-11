SW Parra
Gov. Newsom pushes the no vote on recall: SW Parra opinion cartoon for Sept. 11, 2021
Gov. Gavin Newsom trying to push the “no” vote in the Tuesday recall election is the subject of this week’s opinion cartoon by SW Parra.
