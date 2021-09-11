SW Parra

Gov. Newsom pushes the no vote on recall: SW Parra opinion cartoon for Sept. 11, 2021

By Fresno Bee/Merced Sun-Star staff

Newsom: Vote no on the recall
Newsom: Vote no on the recall

Gov. Gavin Newsom trying to push the “no” vote in the Tuesday recall election is the subject of this week’s opinion cartoon by SW Parra.

