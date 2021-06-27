Fireworks in the drought is like lighting a fuse: SW Parra cartoon for June 27, 2021

Lighting a fuse. swparra@gmail.com

Opinion artist SW Parra contrasts the excitement of Fourth of July fireworks with the reality of Central California’s extreme drought in this week’s editorial cartoon.

“This is a very, very dangerous time,” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said at a news conference outside Fire Station No. 3 in downtown Fresno and in front of a backdrop of illegal fireworks — a table full of colorful rocket shaped packages with names like Bombas de la Muerte, Excalibre and Chroma.

The fireworks were a small portion of more than 250 pounds confiscated by undercover officers in a sting operation that led to two arrests.