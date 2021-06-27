SW Parra
Fireworks in the drought is like lighting a fuse: SW Parra cartoon for June 27, 2021
Opinion artist SW Parra contrasts the excitement of Fourth of July fireworks with the reality of Central California’s extreme drought in this week’s editorial cartoon.
“This is a very, very dangerous time,” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said at a news conference outside Fire Station No. 3 in downtown Fresno and in front of a backdrop of illegal fireworks — a table full of colorful rocket shaped packages with names like Bombas de la Muerte, Excalibre and Chroma.
The fireworks were a small portion of more than 250 pounds confiscated by undercover officers in a sting operation that led to two arrests.
Comments