Swiss Army knife or assault rifle: SW Parra opinion cartoon for June 13, 2021

When is a knife like an assault weapon?

The recent decision by a federal judge in San Diego to invalidate California’s ban on assault-style weapons is the subject of this week’s opinion cartoon by SW Parra.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez said the state’s three-decade ban on assault weapons is an unconstitutional infringement on the rights of California gun owners that “has had no effect” on curtailing mass shootings.

California officials have appealed the ruling.