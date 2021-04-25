Solar power outage? SW Parra opinion cartoon for April 25, 2021

SW Parra

By Fresno Bee staff

Will there be a solar power outage?
How California’s big three public utilities want to change the credit state residents get for their solar power is the topic of SW Parra’s opinion cartoon.

