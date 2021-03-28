SW Parra

Taking aim at the gun lobby: SW Parra opinion cartoon for March 28, 2021

By Fresno Bee staff

Taking aim at mass shootings and the gun lobby in America.
Taking aim at mass shootings and the gun lobby in America.

The recent mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado are the subject of this week’s opinion cartoon by SW Parra for The Bee.

