SW Parra

Where’s the COVID relief? SW Parra editorial cartoon for Feb. 21, 2021

By Fresno Bee staff

A look at the GOP Senate COVID relief plan that offers zero to state and local governments.
The need for federal COVID relief funding for Fresno’s city budget is the focus of this week’s editorial cartoon by SW Parra.

  Comments  
