Fresno’s Tower Theater a church? SW Parra opinion cartoon, Feb. 7, 2021

By Fresno Bee staff

Prayers to save the Tower from becoming a church.
The ongoing controversy over whether the Tower Theater should be sold to a Fresno church is examined in this week’s opinion cartoon by SW Parra for The Fresno Bee.

