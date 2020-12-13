Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

SW Parra

Monoliths in U.S. pop culture: SW Parra editorial cartoon for Dec. 13, 2020

By Fresno Bee staff

Monoliths.
Monoliths. SW PARRA swparra@gmail.com

Artist SW Parra considers two kinds of monoliths in the U.S. pop culture at the moment in this week’s editorial cartoon in The Fresno Bee.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service