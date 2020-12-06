SW Parra
Play ball? SW Parra cartoon for Dec. 6, 2020
The ongoing negotiations between owners of the Fresno Grizzlies Triple-A baseball team and Major League Baseball is the subject of this week’s editorial cartoon by SW Parra.
The ongoing negotiations between owners of the Fresno Grizzlies Triple-A baseball team and Major League Baseball is the subject of this week’s editorial cartoon by SW Parra.
An election night dinner between several Fresno elected leaders and the spread of COVID-19 is the subject of SW Parra’s editorial cartoon for The Fresno Bee. | OPINIONKEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments