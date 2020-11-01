SW Parra
Vote, because your life may depend on it: SW Parra editorial cartoon for Nov. 1, 2020
Editorial cartoonist SW Parra contrasts voting in the election with the COVID-19 pandemic in this week’s cartoon.
Editorial cartoonist SW Parra contrasts voting in the election with the COVID-19 pandemic in this week’s cartoon.
Fresno, California has been experiencing a rash of shootings and homicides lately. SW Parra offers his take on the disturbing trend in a new editorial cartoon.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments