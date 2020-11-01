Fresno Bee Logo
Vote, because your life may depend on it: SW Parra editorial cartoon for Nov. 1, 2020

By Fresno Bee staff

Vote, because your life may depend on it.
Vote, because your life may depend on it.

Editorial cartoonist SW Parra contrasts voting in the election with the COVID-19 pandemic in this week’s cartoon.

