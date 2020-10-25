Fresno Bee Logo
SW Parra

Fresno as violent gangland: SW Parra editorial cartoon for Oct. 25, 2020

By Fresno Bee staff

Fresno and gang shootings.
Fresno and gang shootings. SW Parra swparra@gmail.com

Fresno has been experiencing a rash of shootings and homicides lately. SW Parra offers his take on the disturbing trend in this editorial cartoon for Oct. 25, 2020.

