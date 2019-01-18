SW Parra

Slatic controversy: SW Parra, Jan. 20, 2019

By The Fresno Bee Editorial Board

January 18, 2019 12:38 PM

Editorial cartoon by SW Parra swparra@gmail.com
FUSD school board member Terry Slatic has come under scrutiny for his actions while serving his inaugural term.

