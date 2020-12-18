There’s never been a year like 2020. There’s never been a better time to say thank you

Dear readers,

As I reflect on this difficult and trying year, I wanted to take a moment to say “thank you” to you – our neighbors, readers and friends. It’s something we don’t say often enough.

I write this from my home, where the computer screen I’ve stared at since mid-March has served as a window into a world that has been challenged in ways that are difficult to count.

The journalists of The Fresno Bee have been on the job through all of 2020’s twists and turns, providing trusted information that helps you make informed decisions. At its core, that’s our most basic job: arming you with reliable information you need.

You’ve told us your stories – some heartbreaking, others triumphant. Thank you for sharing them.

You’ve welcomed us into your homes, where we are grateful for your support and trust. Thank you for subscribing and interacting with our work.

Like Fresno and the central San Joaquin Valley, The Bee’s newsroom has been tested by a pandemic that has united and divided.

We have used technology to gather the news through video calls and other forms of communication. But some stories require us to be there in person – and our reporters and visual journalists have masked up to serve as your eyes and ears.

Since March, we’ve published more than 5,000 staff-written stories, with many focused on the coronavirus pandemic. Reporter Tim Sheehan has become an authority on the data behind the pandemic; his graphics plotting its impact on our region are updated nearly daily. And our work goes beyond breaking news and provides high-utility information like where to seek help if you have trouble paying rent. We also leveraged the resources of the other McClatchy-owned newsrooms in California to provide statewide coverage.

The devastating Creek Fire, which ravaged foothill communities in Fresno and Madera counties in September, challenged the region in many ways. Months later, the fire is fully contained – but its impact will be felt for decades. The Bee will not give up on this story as it cycles out of the headlines. Expect us to follow up and provide the “why” and “how” in addition to the “who,” what” and “where.”

We’ve been able to go deep into big stories because we now have a larger staff. We’ve added 10 journalists in the last year paid for through philanthropy. Two four-person reporting labs – Education Lab and Fresnoland – allow us to better serve you with news that wouldn’t otherwise be reported.

We’ve turned to you for help funding these positions. For that, we sincerely thank you.

A new year is on the horizon. A vaccine brings the hope of an end to the pandemic. What stories do you want us to tell? Please fill out this form to let us know. It only will take a few minutes and will help guide our reporting in the new year.

Thank you for your continued support, and here’s to a happy and healthy 2021.

Joe Kieta