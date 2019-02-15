Your data is worth billions. Can Newsom make tech giants like Facebook and Google pay up?

As leaders, we endeavor to motivate, model leadership, cultivate strengths and implement skills of those who have made a difference in our own leadership. In education, it’s about family, classrooms and mentorship, not only in our schools, but also in our community. Holland Locker served 39 years as an educator and 37 years in the Fresno Unified School District. Holland not only made an impact in our educational community, but also in the Fresno community, as evidenced by his community involvement and many friendships.