Seeking The Promised Land – photographs bring to life California’s ‘Black Okies’

Benjamin Beavers watches his children play in front of their house in Teviston in 1961. A collection of photographs by Ernie Lowe will be shown in a new exhibit that opens from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Fresno Art Museum. Lowe, a radio producer at KPFA in Berkeley in the 1960s, made nearly 1,000 photographs of Black Okies. The negatives have been printed by photographer and filmmaker Joel Pickford and curated by Michele Ellis Pracy, the museum’s executive director. Ernie Lowe Courtesy Joel Pickford, Pickford Pictures