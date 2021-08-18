How close is the fire that’s causing bad air quality and thick smoke to blanket Fresno area?

Bogus Basin’s Pine Creek camera showed hazy orange skies on Tuesday afternoon despite the area’s air quality improving significantly since the weekend. A similar haze has now appeared in the Fresno area after winds from the north pushed down the smoke. Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area

The thick smoke that rolled above Fresno on Wednesday evening is expected to last through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

But one might be surprised how far the fires are that generated much of the smoke.

Due to an upper-level, low-pressure system that moved into the northwest coast, winds from the north pushed down smoke that originated from fires in northern California, NWS meteorologist Jim Bagnall said.

Among the NorCal fires still actively burning is the Dixie Fire, which has torched 635,728 acres spread over Butte, Plumas, Tehama, and Lassen counties, according to Cal Fire.

That’s roughly 200 miles from Fresno.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nonetheless, smokey clouds now have blanketed much of the Fresno area with poor air quality rolling in, too. Wednesday’s air quality index read at 139, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“All the smoke from the fires to our north has steered down our way,” Bagnall said. “It’s not uncommon for smoke to travel that far away. There’s just a lot of fires that need putting out, and a lot of smoke that’s hovering and moving.

“The wind decided to blow to smoke our direction.”

A vertically integrated smoke forecast from the HRRR model for Wednesday. Northerly flow will be responsible for the intrusion of smoke into the San Joaquin Valley from wildfires over Northern CA. An air quality alert remains in affect across the San Joaquin Valley. pic.twitter.com/PHmSubMc87 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) August 18, 2021

There was one positive from the upper-level, low-pressure system for the Fresno area: The winds helped dropped daily temperature highs below 100 degrees for just the second time in the past 23 days.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Wednesday’s high was at 90 degrees. Thursday’s high is forecast at 94 degrees.

And triple-degree heat isn’t expected to return to the Fresno area until Wednesday, the NWS predicts.

“The cooler temperatures is one plus with this weather pattern,” Bagnall said. “But with the bad air quality, it’s just best to stay indoors right now as much as you can.”