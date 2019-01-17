Tornado touches down in outskirts of Clovis, with wind speeds reaching up to 85 mph

A tornado touched down in Fresno County just outside of Clovis on Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
The tornado touched down at around 3:20 p.m. in the area of Herndon Avenue and Academy Avenue, according to Meteorologist Brian Ochs.
Ochs said the tornado touched down briefly, rotating debris and causing slight damage to a nearby outbuilding with wind speeds reaching between 65 to 85 miles per hour.
He also noted that the tornado was the weakest of tornado categories, declared a EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. No one was reported injured.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
According to Encyclopedia Britannica, tornadoes form from super cell thunderstorms with a rotating up draft of air in the center creating a vortex, with enough pressure from cold air and warm air rotating in the center a funnel cloud is formed creating a tornado.
Comments