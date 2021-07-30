Flash flood watch for popular recreation areas near Fresno through Saturday

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a flash flood watch for the Sierra Nevada, including popular mountain recreation areas near Fresno.

The watch mentions Shaver Lake, Bass Lake, Huntington Lake and other nearby reservoirs. It extends from noon Friday through Saturday evening.

The weather service warned that thunderstorms with heavy rain is possible in the Sierra, causing flash flooding, mud slides and rock falls.

Hikers and campers were urged to stay alert and never set up camp in low-lying areas where sudden flooding is possible.