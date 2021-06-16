The heat’s coming: Fresno area set for three days of ‘life-threatening’ weather

The National Weather Service is predicting a high level of heat risk for Fresno and the central San Joaquin Valley over the next three days.

Just how high is said risk?

In its daily forecast discussion, the NWS is predicting “dangerously hot, life-threatening temperatures.”

The warning shows up as magenta on the service’s heat map. That’s level four, one above the alarming red level.

“This happens rarely,” the Weather Service says.

“Expect little cooling overnight. This is a multi-day excessive heat event.”

Heat risk values will be very high (indicated by purplish color) for a good portion of central California on Friday. This is a great time to remind people that people or pets should never be left unaccompanied in an enclosed vehicle. More info here: https://t.co/kDvpQr85a1 #cawx pic.twitter.com/eQWOwkgaeh — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) June 15, 2021

Excessive in this case equals temperatures well over triple digits and 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Parts of the Kern County desert region already recorded temperatures as high as 112 on Tuesday, and several areas could see record-breaking heat — especially Friday.

There is a 77 percent chance that Fresno could be see a temperature of 109 or hotter for the day. There is a nearly 40 percent chance the thermostat will top 111.

That would break the daily record and be one of the earliest occurrences of 110-plus degree weather in 90 some years. The earliest occurrence was recorded on May 31, 1910, according to NWS data.

Dangerous heat in Fresno Thursday through Saturday. Maximum temperatures will likely be 107 degrees or higher Friday (71% probability) and Saturday (68% probability). Record heat is possible Thursday. Record heat is expected Friday and Saturday. Stay hydrated! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/OTwDuHCvkP — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) June 14, 2021

Tulare County’s Public Health Department is preparing. It issued an excessive Heat Watch on Tuesday, warning residents “that extreme heat is dangerous and heat-related illness can be fatal.”

You should drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages; use air conditioning or spend time in air-conditioned locations like malls or libraries; avoid unnecessary physical activity if you are outside or in a hot building; avoid going out in the heat and direct sunlight if you can.

If you do, rest often in shady areas.

Keep lights low or turned off and avoid using your oven. Keep shades drawn and blinds closed (but windows slightly open if you are without A/C).

Common heat-related symptoms (to let you know you are in danger) include: profuse sweating, weakness, dizziness, dim or blurred vision, cold, damp skin and nausea.

Tulare County has opened Cooling Centers during the daytime hours through Sunday.

Fresno cooling centers

The city of Fresno will have cooling centers open at the Mosqueda Center, Frank H. Ball Center, Pinedale Community Center and Ted C. Wills Center from from 1-7 p.m. starting tomorrow and likely through Sunday. All city pools will be open and free during those days, with the exception of the one at Frank H. Ball, which won’t be open until next week.

Splash pads are also available at several city parks.

By Sunday the heat wave should be gone, though there could heat warnings in some areas, the NWS says. By Monday temperatures should level 10 degrees above normal and on Tuesday, temperatures should be at or below 99 degrees.