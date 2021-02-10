Another pair of winter storms lining up for Fresno. When can we expect the rain, snow?

Here comes the rain. Again.

And likely some wind and snow, according to the National Weather Service, which is predicting another series of storms for the central San Joaquin Valley this weekend.

February started rather warm and dry, and in Fresno that trend was expected to continue Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to top at just above normal: 64 degrees.

The moderate weather will change by Thursday afternoon, as a storm system moves into the area, bringing with it a 60% chance of rain that increases to 80% into the night.

Rain totals are expected to be one-tenth of an inch or less in the southwestern part of the Valley and up to one-quarter of an inch to the northwest and east.

Rain amounts Thursday night and Friday morning will be lowest in the southwestern portion of the San Joaquin Valley and in the Kern County desert. Snow levels will start at around 7,000 feet Thursday night, before falling to about 5,000 feet Friday morning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7gZzQyedQm — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 10, 2021

The weather service will likely issues a Winter Weather Advisory for the Mariposa and Madera County portions of the Sierra Nevada on Thursday night into Friday morning. The area could see one to three inches of snow at 5,000 feet to 6,000 feet and much as six to 12 inches above 7,000 feet.

A Wind Advisory will likely be called for the Kern County mountains and desert Thursday night.

A second, colder, storm looks to be looming for Saturday through early Sunday morning. It could bring snow levels downs to 3,000 feet. An inch or two of snow is possible along Tejon Pass and Tehachapi Pass into Southern California, which could cause travel delays over the Grapevine.

Fresno saw a more than normal amount of rain in January, but no rain through the first 10 days of February. The area has averaged about 2 inches of rain for the month since 1878, according to the weather service.