Fresno enjoys near-record warmth as looming high winds raise risk of power outages and dust

Amid a near-record warm January day, meteorologists warned Sunday of the increasing likelihood of high winds that will put Sierra foothill and mountain communities at risk for power shutoffs while also raising air-quality issues on the Valley floor.

A high-wind watch issued Saturday was upgraded a day later to a warning by the National Weather Service, meaning conditions went from possible to expected.

Gusts as high as 75 mph are forecast for the Sierra Nevada and up to 65 mph in the northern Fresno County foothills from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

The High Wind Watch has been upgraded to a High Wind Warning due to Mono Winds on Monday and Tuesday. Damaging northeast wind gusts could down a significant number of trees and lead to power outages. Please plan for intense, damaging winds. #MonoWinds #cawx pic.twitter.com/ByxyS1U50S — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 17, 2021

“Damaging northeast wind gusts could down a significant number of trees and lead to power outages,” the Weather Service office in Hanford tweeted. “Please plan for intense, damaging winds.”

PG&E warned for a second straight day of “potential widespread, wind-driven outages” in areas of Fresno County and three other counties in the central San Joaquin Valley if “targeted public safety power shutoffs” are needed in places where dry brush increases the risk of wildfires.

Loose objects should be safely sheltered away and people in affected areas should try to stay clear of trees and power lines.

Winds on the Valley floor will stir up potentially dangerous dust and debris.

Health Caution: Windy conditions will likely cause blowing dust Mon/Tues across Valley. Please avoid exposure to breathing in dust (PM10) and avoid burning wood, which adds fine particulate matter (PM2.5) into the mix. Check air quality at https://t.co/dKBs5Wc37w #healthcaution https://t.co/7Xyvok3OA9 — Valley Air District (@ValleyAir) January 17, 2021

“High concentrations of PM10 (particulate matter 10 microns and smaller) may result from windy conditions,” the San Joaquin Valley Air District warned as it issued “a health caution for residents in impacted areas to protect themselves from exposure to wind-blown dust.”

“Exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections,” the district noted in a news release.

Valley residents were urged to refrain from using wood-burning devices that would add to air-quality problems.

San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, and Kings counties all are expected to experience some impacts through Tuesday.

Who could be affected by power outage?

PG&E’s latest announcement reiterated that about 6,100 customers in small portions of Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa and Tulare counties faced a potential public safety power shutoff (PSPS) Monday night.

High winds can knock down electrical lines, which, if still powered, can ignite brush.

PG&E has released the following numbers on how many customers may be affected:

Fresno County: 2,220 customers, 139 Medical Baseline customers

Kern County: 618 customers, 33 Medical Baseline customers

Madera County: 289 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers

Mariposa County: 2,532 customers, 164 Medical Baseline customers

Tulare County: 435 customers, 8 Medical Baseline customers

Fresno basks in near-record January heat

Fresno temperatures continued to range above normal Sunday, a trend that will reverse itself throughout the new week.

The city did not break the record high of 74 degrees for Jan. 17, set in 2014, but it did come close at 70 — about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year, meteorologist Jim Dudley said

Warmer weather was expected to continue through Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s.

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast by Friday, with highs in the mid-50s and a 20% chance of rain into Saturday.