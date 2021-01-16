Areas destroyed by Creek Fire now under a high wind watch. Power shutoff could be coming

A high wind watch for areas ravaged by the Creek Fire has prompted PG&E to notify approximately 21,000 customers that they could be without power for a few days.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Hanford warn that wind gusts could get up to 65 miles per hour in areas of the Central Sierra Foothills, Central Sierra and North Kings River.

The high wind gusts combined with dry conditions pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system and could ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation, which is the reason for a Public Safety Power Shutoff, according to PG&E.

The high wind watch and power shutoff could go in effect Monday afternoon and last into Thursday.

Areas affected by the watch include Yosemite National Park, Shaver Lake, Mammoth Lakes and Oakhurst.

Strong Mono Winds Possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the areas highlighted on this graphic.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” NWS officials wrote in the high wind watch alert. “Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The Creek Fire caused destruction to the area, burning nearly 380,000 acres and requiring four months before the fire reached 100 % containment, which was achieved on Christmas Eve.

Power shutoff could be possible, PG&E says

On Saturday evening, the PG&E said it was contacting a number of customers in portions of Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Tuolumne counties about the potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) that would start Monday evening.

“Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began (Saturday afternoon), two days prior to the potential shutoff,” PG&E said. “When possible, PG&E employees will knock on the doors of customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program who do not verify that they have received these important safety messages. Those visits will focus on customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.”

PG&E released how many customers could be affected:

▪ Fresno County: 2,220 customers, 139 Medical Baseline customers.

▪ Madera County: 289 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers

▪ Mariposa County: 2,532 customers, 163 Medical Baseline customers.

▪ Tulare County: 435 customers, 8 Medical Baseline customers.

▪ San Luis Obispo County: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers.

▪ Santa Barbara County: 621 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers.

▪ Tuolumne County: 9,734 customers, 554 Medical Baseline customers

Power shutoff in Madera County

PG&E notified Madera County Office of Emergency Services that a power shutoff was expected to affect the areas of Highway 41 North (Sugar Pine), Central Camp, Cascadel Woods and Redinger Lake.

In addition, Wawona and Fish Camp in Mariposa County is expected to be impacted, according to PG&E.

Power is expected to be shut off around 4 p.m. Monday and wouldn’t be restored until Thursday.

Community Resource Center sites will be available at Yosemite High and North Fork schools. Both sites will be outdoor and open to the public Monday from 3 p.m.-9:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents in the affected areas to start preparing for this event.

For example, PG&E suggests customers:

Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.

Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.

Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.

Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.

Warmer weather in the Fresno area

Warmer weather is expected in the central San Joaquin Valley on Sunday afternoon, forecasters say.

Meteorologists said Sunday’s afternoon temperature will be 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

“Maximum temperatures in Central California Monday afternoon will be 11 to 13 degrees above their typical values for the middle of January,” the NWS wrote.

The forecast temperature in Fresno on Sunday is expected to be 68 degrees and 66 degrees on Monday.