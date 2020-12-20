Dense fog advisory in affect for Central Valley, but for how long?

A dense fog advisory has been issued throughout the central San Joaquin Valley by the National Weather Service, expected to last through midday Monday.

The weather service advised that visibility could range from zero to 800 feet creating very dangerous driving conditions.

Motorists are advised to slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between vehicles.

The fog is expected to last until 1 p.m. Monday, according to meteorologist Jim Anderson with the NWS in Hanford.

“Its normal for fog to come in this time to year but it was unique how quick and thick it came in this evening,” Anderson said Sunday.

Another dense fog system is expected to move into the Valley on Monday night and Tuesday morning. A weaker system is expected to hit the area Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.