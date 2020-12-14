Sunday storm brought close to an inch of rain, with more showers on the way this week

Fresno saw nearly an inch of rain fall during an all-stay storm Sunday, with more light rain expected later in the week.

About .71 inches of rain was measured at Fresno City College as of 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Hanford.

More rain from the system was expected to fall through Sunday night, with the tail end of the storm passing through the Valley by early Monday.

Forecasts through mid-week call for more cold temperatures but mostly dry conditions, NWS meteorologist David Spector said.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are expected to feature highs in the mid-50s and lows in the upper 30s.

Light showers were expected to pick up again Wednesday night and continue through Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday should see highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 40s, with temperatures dipping back into the upper 30s by the weekend.

Patches of fog are expected to push through the area both Tuesday and Wednesday.