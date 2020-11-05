Expected snow closes roads in Yosemite. When will first winter storm hit the Valley?

The National Weather Service said Central California would have one last day of unseasonably warm weather before a trough of low pressure brings the year’s first winter storm through the area.

Temperatures were expected to be nearly 10 degrees above the seasonal average Thursday.

Rain (and snow in the higher elevations) is expected Friday morning.

The storm looks to hit Merced County and Yosemite National Park and move south through Fresno County and into Kern County by Friday evening. A second cold system is expected through the area Sunday.

Dry (though colder) weather is expected to return Monday and into early next week.

Valley’s first winter storm

This would be the central San Joaquin Valley’s first storm of the winter season and the weather service has issued a Winter Storm Watch starting Friday afternoon for elevations above 5,000 feet, which may see 6 to 12 inches of snow. Twelve to 15 inches may fall at elevations above 7,000 feet, according to the weather service.

The majority of this snow will happen Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, with winds gusting as high as 60 mph in some spots. Those who must travel should remember to carry tire chains, food, water and warm clothing in your vehicle, the weather service said.

Storm closes Highway 120 through Yosemite

Tioga Road (Highway 120) and Glacier Point roads in Yosemite National Park were scheduled to close at 6 p.m. Thursday in anticipation of the storm. The roads will remain closed through Monday at least, when park officials will reevaluate conditions.

It is not expected that the storm will close the roads for the winter season.

Fresno’s rainfall

In Fresno there would be anywhere from a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain, with the bulk falling Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. This would be the first major rain event in nearly six months. The last measurable rainfall in Fresno happened May 18 and produced 0.11 inches.

By contrast, Fresno saw .17 inches of rain through the entire month of September.

There was zero rain in October.