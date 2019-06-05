Weather News
You knew this heat was coming. But how normal is it for this time of year?
Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here’s how to tell
After a month of cooler-than-normal temperatures, winter-like storms and just-shy-of-record-setting rainfall, the heat is on, so to speak.
The National Weather issued a heat advisory for much of the San Joaquin Valley starting at noon Wednesday. Temperatures are expected at 100 degrees to 102 degrees for much of the area.
It will be a short-lived burst of heat.
A low pressure system is expected to move in Thursday, bringing with it cooler temperatures (mid-80s) through Friday, though daytime highs are expected to hit the century mark again by early next week.
“That first time, it’s always hard to acclimate,” says Colan McKellar a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
If Fresno does hit the century mark Wednesday, it will be the first time this year, according to the Weather Service. The city saw a couple of days in the mid-90s back in April.
Temperatures topped out at 95 degrees Tuesday.
While it might not feel it, this all puts us close to the historical average.
On average, the first 100-degree day falls on June 4, according to the National Weather Service, which has data dating back to 1887.
Comments