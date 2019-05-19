Rain and hail in Fresno County — and more wet weather on its way this week

Careful on those slippery roads, as vehicle incidents show CHP and Welcomes Towing deals with an overturned vehicle on Highway 88 at Blue Lakes Road on Wednesday night. No injuries.. Also, in Alameda County, a vehicle got stuck in a sink hole in the rain, although a busted water pipe was the bigger culprit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CHP and Welcomes Towing deals with an overturned vehicle on Highway 88 at Blue Lakes Road on Wednesday night. No injuries.. Also, in Alameda County, a vehicle got stuck in a sink hole in the rain, although a busted water pipe was the bigger culprit.

A winter storm warning was in effect Sunday for the Sierra Nevada, kicking off a week of anticipated rain showers and thunderstorms in the Sierras and Fresno County.

The weekend’s winter storm was expected to drop up to a foot of snow above 6,000 feet elevation in the Sierras, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Bagnall.

Bagnall said the storm system was also expected to bring rain and showers into the area.

Monday in the Sierras should be calm and dry but another storm system landing on Tuesday is expected to bring showers, thunderstorms and more snowfall.

Wednesday will have some lingering showers in the area followed by a slight break in rainfall on Thursday but more is expected to hit the area Friday and another might move in the area over the weekend.

Mineral King Road, Crystal Cave Road and Moro Rock/ Crescent Meadow Road in the Sequoia National park remained closed Sunday. Sunday afternoon Highway 168 was closed in both directions due to snow in the area, according to California Highway Patrol.

Rain is expected off and on throughout the week in Fresno County.

As of Sunday morning, total rainfall was at 0.86 inches. Updated rain and snow totals were not available Sunday evening.

Reports of hail came from the Sanger and Fowler areas Sunday. A storm was reported in Orange Cove and was pushing towards Squaw Valley. Loud thunderclaps and hail were spotted in Easton on Sunday morning and into the early afternoon.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported 2,413 customers without power in the Lemoore area after a series of reports of strong winds and storms. It was not known what caused the power outage or when power would be restored.

Numerous smaller storms were being pushed east towards the foothills with gusty winds reaching up to 25 miles per hour. Bagnall said that the possibility of funnel clouds forming in the area was liking and some were spotted near Lemoore. The south end of Fresno is expected to get some hail and lightning.

Monday is expected to be dry but Tuesday has a possibility of rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures throughout the week are expected to dip into the high 40s and low 50s at night, with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s.

More rain is expected through the end of the week in the mountain area with occasional rainfall in Fresno. Temperatures are expected to be cooler than usual staying in the mid-70s and then pushing up close to 80 on Friday.





Saturday and Sunday will bring another rain system with more showers to hit the Fresno area.