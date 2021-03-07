Kids Day is Tuesday. Here’s how it’s changed – and how you can help Valley Children’s

Valley Children’s Hospital, which moved to its location along the San Joaquin River in Madera County in 1998. The campus features brightly colored buildings and a statue of George the giraffe, the hospital mascot. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Kids Day — the annual fundraiser for Valley Children’s Hospital set for Tuesday that’s sponsored by The Bee and ABC30 — is not a COVID casualty. The event continues this year with an exciting new format that carries forward the tradition.

Instead of buying a $1 newspaper from hawkers at street corners throughout the central San Joaquin Valley, we’re offering a special $1 Kids Day pass to The Bee online. The 14-day pass includes unlimited digital access to fresnobee.com, the eEdition, mobile and tablet apps, and much more — and the purchase price benefits Valley Children’s, just like print sales did.

Last year’s Kids Day street sales were sadly canceled due to the pandemic. Street sales have helped form the core of a program that has generated more than $10 million for the hospital’s foundation since Kids Day started 33 years ago. We wanted to find a way to continue the concept even if we couldn’t conduct in-person sales this year. The digital Kids Day program makes that happen.

We’re also continuing other Kids Day traditions, including stories that detail the good work of Valley Children’s Hospital. These will appear on Tuesday in a special virtual eEdition section available at fresnobee.com for subscribers and for those who purchase the special $1 Kids Day pass.

Valley Children’s and COVID

The coronavirus pandemic, of course, has had an outsized impact on health care in our region, and Valley Children’s certainly has felt the impact.

Kids Day donations are used by the hospital’s foundation to help make hospital visits easier for families and patients. Social workers, language interpretation, chaplains and the Child Life program — which uses specialists to provide education, play and emotional support for patients and families — are just a few ways the Kids Day funds are used.

So instead of carrying around some cash on Tuesday to give to a street seller, take that $1 online. Let’s make the 2021 version of Kids Day a success at a time when it’s needed most.

The Bee is proud of its involvement in the Kids Day tradition and we’re happy to have found a way to continue the program during a difficult time and when the need is so great. All we need now is your support.