Here’s how much money Valley Children’s has counted from this year’s Kids Day

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

March 07, 2019 05:10 PM

Valley Children’s Hospital on Thursday released the latest total of donations raised during Kids Day.

The hospital announced that $481,642 has been counted so far. The hospital set a goal to raise $625,000 during the 32nd Kids Day, which took place Tuesday in several cities around the central San Joaquin Valley.

An estimated 8,000 volunteers lined street corners to sell special edition copies of The Fresno Bee for $1. Students from more than 250 schools took part in the event.

The event is one of the hospital’s biggest fundraisers. Since the first Kids Day event, the hospital has raised about $9.2 million through the event.

