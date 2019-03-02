Annual Kids Day fundraiser set for Tuesday around the Valley. Here’s how you can help

Get ready to see packed intersections on Tuesday around the San Joaquin Valley for the 32nd Kids Day fundraiser that benefits Valley Children’s Hospital patients.
Different groups and organizations, as well as notable Valley figures, will put on their orange vests and come out early to sell special editions of The Fresno Bee to drivers and passersby. The cost will be $1 and the proceeds will go to Valley Children’s.
The hospital has a goal this year of raising $625,000. Last year it raised $627,696.
The hospital has raised about $9.2 million in Kids Day donations since the first event held more than 30 years ago. The Bee and ABC30 have continued their partnership that began in 1988 to provide Kids Day coverage and tell of the massive event’s impact on the Valley’s children.
Tuesday’s stories inside The Bee will show how the hospital is fulfilling its mission to provide care and comfort for the young patients and the idea that the hospital’s leaders have to ensure that services in the 11 counties are accessible to larger groups of the Valley’s population.
Each year, the hospital, located just north of Fresno along Highway 41, seeks to provide more pediatricians and more access to services for the Valley’s population. There’s no shortage of Valley residents who have been impacted by the hospital. Just in the fiscal year 2018, the hospital recorded 114,452 emergency room visits.
You’ll also read the remarkable story of this year’s Kids Day ambassador, a southeast Fresno boy who is not letting anything stop him after a traffic accident left him without the use of his legs.
If you’d like to donate, but won’t be around any Kids Day groups, you can still help. Text “GEORGE” to 80077 to make a $10 donation. You can also give through the hospital’s website, www.valleychildrens.org/donate.
