‘The WNBA has led.’ Basketball players showered in praise after Warnock’s Georgia win

Writer/director/producer/editor Matthew A. Cherry gave a shout out to Atlanta Dream players for their involvement in helping Rev. Raphael Warnock win Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s U.S. senate seat. Screen grab from @MatthewACherry's Twitter.

The foundation, little by little, was placed delicately into place starting in 2007.

Lisa Borders, then president of the Atlanta City Council, reached out to Stacey Abrams, who was serving in the Georgia House of Representatives, and her business partner Lara Hodgson, regarding her desire to bring a WNBA team to Atlanta.

“Lara was a huge sports fan, as was Lisa. I ... appreciated sports but was not as deeply engaged as they were,” Abrams told Forbes. “But I was a pretty good lawyer and was an entrepreneur and thought it was an amazing challenge, and so we worked together to actually recruit, not just the team, but to recruit a buyer to bring the team to Atlanta. And so I was part of the organizing committee.”

Thirteen years later, WNBA players with the Atlanta Dream, a team founded in 2008 with the help of Abrams, donned black T-shirts with the words “Vote Warnock” as they stepped off the buses and onto the hardwood floor inside the Bradenton, Florida, bubble they called home in August.

The attire was in reference to Rev. Raphael Warnock, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s Democratic opponent for her U.S. senate seat. Loeffler, who owns a 49% stake in the Dream, had recently wrote a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to players in the league protesting the police-involved deaths of George Floyd and Breanna Taylor, McClatchy News reported. The players fought back, but not in a way anyone expected.

“When we realized what our owner was doing and how she was kind of using us and the Black Lives Matter movement for her political gain, we felt like we didn’t want to feel kind of lost as the pawns in this,” the Dream’s Elizabeth Williams told The New York Times.

As the players made sure their voices were heard, Warnock was polling at 9%, according to Forbes. Within 48 hours of WNBA players taking charge, Warnock’s campaign announced it had gained 3,500 new donors and raised $183,000.

On Tuesday night, media outlets declared Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the winner of the runoff race with Loeffler, making him the first Black senator from Georgia.

Athletes and sports media figures want everyone to give credit where credit is due — to the often-overlooked WNBA.

You cannot say this loud enough!! I was in the bubble, I saw this happening in real time! If we’re serious about supporting women, and Black women, make sure this story gets told far and wide! So proud of you @S10Bird and the rest of the @wnba players.Congrats @ReverendWarnock https://t.co/dAx9tjvZu3 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 6, 2021

Sue Bird told me the players were angry when Loeffler denigrated BLM, but knew if they blasted her, it would up her name recognition. So they came up with a strategy.



Warnock. https://t.co/3pn8geAObl — Jane McManus (@janesports) January 6, 2021

Seriously, sportswriters: If you aren't crediting the WNBA for the way they've led sports (and the country) on these issues, what are you doing? Where have you been?



The WNBA has led. Period. End of sentence. — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) January 6, 2021

wnba players fought to oust the woman who owned their team from public office, it's been and remains extraordinary https://t.co/myQQwO2c9J — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) January 6, 2021

Shout out to the @atlantadream & the @WNBA. Always at the forefront of the movement. pic.twitter.com/YGcoKeDQI0 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 6, 2021

I don’t know who needs to hear this but Reverend Raphael Warnock was polling at 9% when the Atlanta Dream and WNBA players threw their full support behind him and elevated his national profile. Now he’s Georgia’s first black Senator. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 6, 2021

Winning is cool, but have you ever flipped the senate??? @WNBA @TheWNBPA s/o to all the incredible women who represent the W!! Big time congrats @ReverendWarnock!! We are on the right side of history!! — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) January 6, 2021

Aye mannnnn S/O to US!!!! The LADIES!!!!! @WNBA I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of THIS group, THIS year. We made history, we are changing the world. And that’s on period. U cannot minimize the impact that we have had on THIS election. — Diamond DeShields (@diamonddoesit1) January 6, 2021

Early Wednesday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted his desire to “put together an ownership group” for the Atlanta Dream — possibly hinting that he is looking into buying Loeffler’s 49% stake, outlets reported.

Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter pic.twitter.com/9wclgdED2w — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2021

Social media was quick to point out that Abrams, whose voter mobilization efforts helped flip the state, and the WNBA both deserve praise for the roles in the elections.

I first met @staceyabrams back in 2007 as she was a MAJOR part of bringing a WNBA team to Atlanta to begin with.



She helped to recruit the team, find a buyer, create the narrative, negotiate the deal, build the infrastructure, Stacey Abrams & the WNBA go WAY back. (@Forbes) pic.twitter.com/TiXSWwXYMq — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) January 6, 2021

Stacy Abrams & the WNBA's Atlanta Dream players are my heroes — FilmEssaying (@FilmEssaying) January 6, 2021

Georgia!!! . Organizers, @staceyabrams , Black women, Black people, Latinos and the @wnba players and everyone else in Georgia who showed up and saved America . Thank you, we owe you. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 6, 2021