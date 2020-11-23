Trump 2024? Two-thirds of GOP voters want him to run for president again, poll says

A majority of Republican voters surveyed in a new poll would support President Donald Trump running again in 2024.

The poll from Seven Letter Insight found 66% of self-identified GOP voters said they would support another bid for president, while 41% of independents and 26% of Democrats said the same.

Of the people surveyed, 37% were Republicans, 26% were independents and 37% were Democrats. The public affairs firm surveyed 1,500 respondents online from Nov. 10-19 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Trump has floated the possibility of running for president again in 2024, reportedly telling confidants that he could announce his future bid before the end of 2020, The Washington Post reported.

Seventy-seven percent of Republicans surveyed said they want Trump to guide the Republican party and 67% support Trump peacefully transitioning power to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. Eighty percent of independents and 85% of Democrats felt the same.

Thirty-eight percent of GOP voters also said Trump should refuse to give up power to Biden and stay in the White House while 26% of independents and 25% of Democrats said the same. Sixty-three percent of Republicans said Trump should stop using Twitter for politics, 49% said he should leave politics altogether and 63% said he should contest the election in the Supreme Court.

As of Nov. 19, 62% of Trump voters said they don’t accept the election results showing that Biden won. Sixteen percent of those voters don’t believe their votes were accurately recorded while only 4% of Biden voters said the same.

Republicans are also more likely than Democrats and independents to support the Electoral College. Sixty-one percent of GOP voters said the U.S. should keep the Electoral College, while 59% of Democrats said the U.S. should switch to use the popular votes to decide presidential elections.