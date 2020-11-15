Elections
Trump parade travels from Clovis to Shaver Lake in support of ‘stop the steal’ claim
A day after tens of thousands descended on Washington, D.C., in support of President Donald Trump’s protest of the 2020 election results, dozens of Fresno-area residents joined the cause Sunday by taking part in a vehicle parade from Clovis to Shaver Lake.
Organizers billed it as, “One more parade to support our president and the local businesses in Shaver because of the Creek Fire!”
About 50 vehicles participated in the event.
“We’re here for stop the steal, because we feel like the election wasn’t fairly counted,” said Dawn Wells of Fresno, one of those taking part in the parade, which started at Sierra Vista Mall.
On Saturday, crowds backing the president protested the election results in Washington, marching to the Supreme Court. Nighttime clashes with counterdemonstrators led to fistfights, at least one stabbing and more than 20 arrests.
Several other cities on Saturday also saw gatherings of Trump supporters unwilling to accept Democrat Joe Biden’s Electoral College and popular vote victory as legitimate. Cries of “Stop the Steal” and “Count Every Vote” rang out despite a lack of evidence of voter fraud or other problems that could reverse the result.
Trump had given an approving nod to the gathering Saturday morning by sending his motorcade through streets lined with supporters before rolling on to his Virginia golf club.
